ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Playoff Run Highlighting Robert Williams' Impact and Maturation: 'We're very fortunate to have a guy like that'

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHXJl_0g64SGtJ00

In the Celtics' 116-100 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Robert Williams, who looked springier than he had of late, registered eight points and led all participants with ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

As one of the anchors of the NBA's top defense and what he provides as an above-the-rim threat, the Timelord's impact goes far beyond what the traditional box score captures. But that doesn't mean it's hard to detect.

Thursday, Ime Udoka, discussing where Robert Williams was in his defensive development when Boston's first-year head coach joined the organization and how Williams has grown on that end of the floor this season, conveyed the following.

"I think he's always (been) a high-level, pretty instinctual guy. Some things we've asked him to do have been different than he had to do throughout his career; I think, just off (the) top (of my head), the amount of switching and perimeter play. But he's a guy that can do it. I've played against him in two playoff series in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and (I) saw the impact he had on those series."

Citing what Williams provides as a rim protector and the Timelord's ability to move his feet on the perimeter, Udoka also labeled Williams as "a very multidimensional defender that has really good instincts, and I'd say the modern-day NBA center."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oH6KN_0g64SGtJ00

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After the Celtics' Game 3 victory, Jaylen Brown stated: "Rob is an excellent defensive player. In my opinion, he could've won Defensive Player of the Year as well."

Al Horford, who labeled Williams "a game-changer," added: "We're very fortunate to have a guy like that, that impacts winning in the way that he does."

Regarding the Timelord's impact, Marcus Smart expressed: "He allows us to be better on the defensive end because of his ability to protect that paint for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217byA_0g64SGtJ00

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the Celtics wouldn't even have Williams available to contribute to their playoff run if not for his decision to undergo a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear suffered late in the regular season.

To that end, Smart, who's one to push through injuries, relayed following Game 3: "I'm constantly talking to Rob. Just for the simple fact that I know what he's going through. He's hurting. And even though he's hurting, he still wants to get out and help his team, but at the same time, he's thinking about his career.

"I just told him, 'you know your body. You know what you can withstand and what you can't. But just know, we've got a chance to do something special, and there's no guarantee that we'll be back here. If you can go, we'll take 20 percent of you, better than none of you. And he understood that, and he decided to go out there and put his big boy pants on and suck it up, and (he's) going crazy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9K6C_0g64SGtJ00

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, who affirmed being in the Finals makes it easier for him to play through the pain in his left knee, responded as follows when posed what doing so has taught him about himself.

"Trying to be accountable for my team. We made it this far. Obviously, I had a discussion with myself about pushing through this. But I'm happy with how it's going. We'll worry about the injury after the season, but for right now, we're still fighting."

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Defensive Commitment Helps Enforce Celtics' Culture

The Top 5 Plays of Game 3 of NBA Finals Between Celtics and Warriors

Celtics Feed Off Home Crowd in Game 3 Win Over Warriors: 'They give us so much energy and so much juice'

What Stood Out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals: Celtics More Assertive on Both Ends; Earn 2-1 Lead

Different Building, Same Mystique, Stephen Curry Discusses Playing NBA Finals at TD Garden

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade React To Golden State’s Game 4 Win: "Can't Have Many Mistakes When Playing Championship DNA Squads"

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade know a thing or two about playing in the NBA Finals. The two went to 4 Finals in a row with the Miami Heat from 2011 to 2014, during which they won 2 championships. Wade would end his career with 3 titles while LeBron has won 4 and might win more in the future. With Wade retired and LeBron having failed to make it to the playoffs for once, the two have been keeping themselves busy these days by watching the Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

J.J. Redick thinks Stephen A. Smith’s constant references to 1990s NBA are ‘annoying’

J.J. Redick is fighting against the old guard of NBA media’s need to wax nostalgic. And he is right. Usually watching the talking heads of the professional sports world is an activity left to barber shops and dentists’ offices, understandably utilized as background noise while teeth get drilled and buzzcuts are delivered. So much of what is said can be attributed to “back in my day,” hazy at best, incorrect at worst recollections of eras gone by. Comparing one time to another is risky when it comes to the history of the world, much less the NFL, MLB, or NBA.
MLB
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
485
Followers
291
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy