Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested With Knife After He Tries Crashing Her Wedding

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOC0M_0g64PO3k00
Image Credit: Courtesy of TMZ

UPDATE 6/11/22: At the time of Jason Alexander’s antics at Britney’s wedding, he already had a felony arrest warrant in Napa County, where cops say he allegedly stole a $2000 diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet, according to TMZ. He was reportedly charged with two felonies in the 2015 incident, including grand theft, and the woman involved says Jason was only living in her house for about a month before she noticed the jewelry was missing from her bedroom, the outlet further reported.

Although he allegedly first denied stealing it, he later reportedly admitted to stealing it and selling it at a local pawn shop. After the woman called the police about the alleged theft in 2016, it reportedly led police to the pawn shop and they found out Jason reportedly sold the bracelet for $180. They were reportedly able to get the bracelet back to the woman and the felony warrant for Jason’s arrest was issued.

ORIGINAL:

Exes at weddings definitely make the celebration of love kind of uncomfortable! Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was seen trying to crash the “Toxic” singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari in a video, which can be seen here via TMZ, filmed for his Instagram Live on Thursday, June 9. Jason, 40, filmed while police who arrested him, as he tried to sneak into Britney’s wedding with a knife.

Ventura County Sheriff Officer Wright told HollywoodLife that the local police responded to a call that the 40-year-old singer’s ex was at her house. “We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation. We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state. He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnnE1_0g64PO3k00
Jason was stopped by police outside of Britney’s home.

In the clip, Jason says that he was invited by Britney, and he said that knew that her fiancé Sam, 28, was at the property. “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife—my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding, cause nobody’s here, but Sam. So where the f**k’s the family?” he said.

Moreover, Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, told Page Six that he wants Jason prosecuted for breaking into the star’s home. “Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested,” he told the outlet. “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.”

He added, “I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348Kyu_0g64PO3k00
Sam was Britney’s first husband in 2004. (SplashNews.com)

Britney and Jason’s marriage may have been her first, but it was incredibly short-lived. The pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2005, but they quickly annulled their marriage after only 55 hours as husband and wife. Despite being an outspoken supporter of Britney during her conservatorship hearings and the calls to “Free Britney,” Jason has also been a critic of the “Piece of Me” popstar’s engagement to Sam. He revealed that he didn’t think it was “real” in a September 2021 interview with Inside Edition.

This wasn’t Jason’s first arrest either. He was arrested thrice in 2021. The first time was in January of that year for misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He later was taken in on a misdemeanor for an “air security violation” during a flight in August. He was arrested that December for stalking.

Comments / 0

