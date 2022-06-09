Auburn baseball hopes to stay hot in NCAA Super Regional
AUBURN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Auburn University baseball will be hitting the road for the NCAA Super Regionals as they head to Corvallis, Oregon to take on Oregon State University, with a chance to advance to the NCAA College World Series.Overlooked no more, Brown shines for Celtics in Finals
The Tigers (40-19) dominated the NCAA Regionals scoring a combined 51 runs in its three games. Auburn looks to keep the bats hot as they travel into a hostile environment such as Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Oregon State (47-16) comes into this one hoisting a 21-8 record at home. The Beavers are capable of producing a ton of runs as well, they scored 22 runs on May 28 against UCLA in the PAC-12 Tournament.
Game one is scheduled for June 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0