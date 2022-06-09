ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Burma Avenue near railroad will close June 13 to 24 for road repairs

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — The city of Gillette anticipates the intersection of Burma Avenue and First Street will close for repairs from June 13 through June 24. The street closure form filed June 9 with the city said the repairs were damage from Pacific Steel and showed that road...

county17.com

county17.com

Cyanobacterial bloom confirmed in Gillette Fishing Lake

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Reports: Wyoming man killed in Osprey crash in California

A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper. According to the Marine...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County School Board to hold special meeting June 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees on June 14 will have a special meeting regarding back-to-school procedures before its regular meeting. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth Street in Gillette.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
county17.com

Police on the hunt for vandalism culprits

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An investigation to identify the persons responsible for a recent string of graffiti on public and private property is underway, Gillette police said Thursday. Police responded to more than half a dozen reports of vandalism across Gillette beginning Wednesday morning, June 8, around 7 a.m., according...
tsln.com

Full House Elite Stock Horse Sale

Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY. 44 Ranch and Arena Horses – $22,000. What an excellent crowd and excellent set of horses for the 13th Annual Full House Stock Horse sale held in Newcastle, Wyoming, on May 28. Horses that will work and excel in all aspects of the arena and ranching ridden by some of the top horse people in the region were offered at this prestigious sale. Craig Deveraux and family pulled out all the stops to put on a first class sale.
NEWCASTLE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, June 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockypoint, or 41 miles south of Broadus, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR ROCKYPOINT. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lightning Flat around 345 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief on Monday. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his...
NEWCASTLE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Man Changes Plea on Multiple Theft, Forgery Charges

A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 60-year-old Richard Romeo. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, Romeo pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two counts of felony forgery. In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution agreed to dismiss four additional counts of forgery as part of the plea agreement.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Man arrested for assaulting, choking pregnant woman

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A Gillette man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of attacking and choking a pregnant woman, police said Wednesday. Dayne Wells, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony strangulation of a household member after a 28-year-old female called the police to report he had assaulted her at a Gillette residence around 8 p.m. on June 7, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.

