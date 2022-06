Nobody was injured in a fire that caused extensive damage to the kitchen of a Fond du Lac home over the weekend. Shortly before noon Saturday firefighters were called to 92 North Seymour Street. The occupants were working in the yard when they noticed smoke coming from the roof and dialed 911. The fire started the area of an electric outlet box located on the exterior wall of the kitchen area.

