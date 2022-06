LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of people protested in the streets of downtown LA Friday evening as the Summit of the Americas came to an end. Several street closures were in effect as protesters gathered near the Convention Center. According to LAPD, the group of protesters were marching northbound on Olive near Pico Blvd. around 6 p.m. and then along Figueroa and Pico.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO