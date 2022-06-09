ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. House passes measure similar to Illinois' gun law

By Andrew Hensel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday raising the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21. Illinois already has that law, the regulating of unserialized firearms and others in place but still struggles with gun violence. As debates across the...

