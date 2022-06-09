ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artois man arrested on felony drug charges in Corning

By Corning Observer
 4 days ago
Courtesy photo/CPD Corning police canine, Blaze, is pictured with the handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia seized by police during the arrest of Ty Bryce Morrison, 28, of Artois on June 5 near Rolling Hills Casino.

A traffic stop by a Corning police officer resulted in the reported discovery of drugs and a handgun on a man from Artois.

The officer made the traffic stop on Ty Bryce Morrison, 28, who was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle with a flat tire and no license plate on June 5 near Rolling Hills Casino, said the Corning Police Department.

Initially, Morrison reportedly provided the officer with a false name. When his real identity was established the officer learned Morrison was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants.

In addition, the officer allegedly saw a handgun protruding from Morrison’s waistband, and during a search of his person, a backpack and the vehicle, officers located 18 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials, drug paraphernalia, and $1,200.

Morrison was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on the warrants and new charges of suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon, transportation of controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of firearm/ammunition. Bail was set at $25,000.

