A typical Idaho June usually involves a heatwave; however, as we all know, Idaho's June weather has hardly been typical. The state felt a nice amount of rain in May, and it looks like those conditions will continue this weekend. Newcomers to our state forget that the Treasure Valley is a mountain desert, so we don't get a lot of rain. So when we do get a lot of rain, wind, and hail, it's newsworthy.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO