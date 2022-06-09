ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reminder to Read the Newly Released June Monarch Press

By Goleta Valley Library Writers’ Workshop
Cover picture for the articleThe June Monarch Press is now available at www.GoletaMonarchPress.com. If you haven't had a chance to read it yet, we hope you will take some time to check it out. It's a great way to get informed about what is happening in Goleta. As we have seen, high fire season is...

Reminder: Goleta City Council Workshop to Discuss Spending Priorities for Potential 1% Sales Tax Measure

We hope you will join us for an important Special City Council workshop TOMORROW to discuss a priority spending plan for a potential 1% sales tax measure that would be placed on the November 2022 ballot for Goleta voters to consider. After receiving a presentation on polling results at its June 7, 2022, meeting, Council directed staff to return with a proposed Sales Tax Measure Ordinance for consideration. Public input remains an important part of this process. The community is encouraged to attend the workshop tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon either in person or virtually to let us know what your spending priorities are in the event a sales tax measure is approved by voters.
GOLETA, CA
Maintenance Work TONIGHT at Fairview Avenue & Calle Real and Patterson Avenue & Hollister Avenue

Southern California Edison’s subcontractor, Hotline Construction, will be conducting maintenance work at the intersections of Fairview Avenue at Calle Real and Patterson Avenue at Hollister Avenue this evening, June 13, 2022. The work will require power outages that may turn off the power to the traffic signals at these locations. When a traffic signal is out it should be treated as a four-way stop sign. If possible, please use an alternate route.
GOLETA, CA

