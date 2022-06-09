Reminder to Read the Newly Released June Monarch Press

We hope you will join us for an important Special City Council workshop TOMORROW to discuss a priority spending plan for a potential 1% sales tax measure that would be placed on the November 2022 ballot for Goleta voters to consider. After receiving a presentation on polling results at its June 7, 2022, meeting, Council directed staff to return with a proposed Sales Tax Measure Ordinance for consideration. Public input remains an important part of this process. The community is encouraged to attend the workshop tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon either in person or virtually to let us know what your spending priorities are in the event a sales tax measure is approved by voters.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO