Petrolia, CA

Earthquake! 3.8 magnitude, 20km W of Petrolia, CA

 4 days ago

kymkemp.com

Three Vehicle Collision on Hwy 101 Near Willits This Morning

Details are limited this morning, but a dramatic traffic collision near the Ridgewood Summit south of Willits left a California Highway Patrol SUV mangled, a pickup truck damaged along Highway 101, and an unidentified vehicle at the bottom of a cliff. As per the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information...
kymkemp.com

Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
City
Petrolia, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens Wednesday afternoon following deadly crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 has reopened after a crash and a commercial vehicle fire, according to officials. Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, CAL FIRE confirmed one person died after a big rig and a vehicle crashed west of the Whiskeytown Visitor Center. The California Highway...
kymkemp.com

Two Humboldt County Residents and a Laytonville Resident Arrested by MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/02/2022 at approximately 09:15 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the...
#Earthquake#Usgs
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Causing Major Facial Injuries to His Girlfriend

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/1/2022 at about 4:50 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Adventist Health...
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies Revive Overdosing Fentanyl User With Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-03-2022 at approximately 4:32 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of an unresponsive adult male in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Upon arrival, Deputies observed an...
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JULIAN RICHARD LAFAYETTE EPD Arrest or Detention...
mendofever.com

San Francisco Fentanyl Dealer Tied to Three Trinity County Overdose Deaths Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison

The following is a press release issued by the United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds of the Northern District of California:. Emil Arriola Melendez was sentenced in federal court today to 46 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. Senior United States District Judge Maxine M. Chesney handed down the sentence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting Her Relative in Dows Prairie Early Saturday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 5000 block of Dows Prairie Road in McKinleyville for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived at the residence and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog dies months after protecting owner from mountain lion in Davis

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.READ MORE: Woman and dog attacked...
DAVIS, CA

