Earthquake! 3.8 magnitude, 20km W of Petrolia, CA

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.
