ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

There’s a sriracha shortage and it’s expected to last through summer

By Max Knoblauch
morningbrew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two basic ways to use sriracha—on everything, replacing your bottle biweekly, or rarely enough to still have half of a bottle in your fridge from 2017. Bad news for people in the former group: A “severe shortage” of the...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Coca-Cola announces a canned Jack and Coke

Jack and Coke—the classic mixed drink made by combining Jack Daniel’s and Coke into a glass—just got even easier to drink. Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s distiller) have teamed up to create a canned Jack and Coke cocktail, set to hit shelves in Mexico later this year before expanding globally. A zero-sugar version of the ready-to-drink cocktail will also be available, and diet/caffeine-free varieties can be made the old-fashioned way (see recipe above).
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sriracha#Western Us#Mexico#Food Drink
SheKnows

This Frozen Dessert From Target Is the Latest TikTok Sensation so Add it to Your Shopping List Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite its unappetizing-sounding French translation — “burnt cream”— crème brûlée is a decadent treat. It’s made with a creamy custard base and a hard sugar top, which adds a surprising burst of flavor to the cream when you break it open with your spoon. This dessert is amazing, but it can be difficult to make from scratch, especially if you’re in a hurry or don’t want to go through all that work to...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS San Francisco

Inland temperatures set to heat up again across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brief warm-up is in store for the Bay Area's inland areas through Wednesday, though temperatures will not be nearly as extreme as they were last week.The rising temperatures are being produced by another building high-pressure system off the California coast. Tuesday's highs will mostly be in the 80s inland, with the very warmest spots will hit 90°. Temps will reach the low 60s along the coast, and 60s and 70s around the BaySimilar temperatures are anticipated near the water on Wednesday, but inland temperatures will creep up a few more degrees. However there are no heat advisories expected and the region will be well short of record territory.A cool-down starts Thursday, sending the Bay Area into below-average temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Weather will be closer to normal for Father's Day on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Hexo's Joint Venture Truss Beverage To Launch 15 New Cannabis-Infused Beverages

Truss Beverage Co. a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada MXGBF and HEXO Corp. HEXO, is expanding its portfolio with 15 new cannabis beverages for summer. Hexo’s Joint Venture Truss Beverage To Launch 15 New Cannabis-Infused Beverages. "Consumers are looking for other adult-beverage options to alcohol, particularly...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Windiest Place on Planet Earth (Where 150mph Winds Are Common!)

Discover the Windiest Place on Planet Earth (Where 150mph Winds Are Common!) Most of us have been exposed to intense or even gale-force winds at some point in our lives. These were, for the most part, outliers in otherwise calmer conditions. In this age of climate change and global warming, extreme weather patterns are nothing uncommon. However, there are few spots on the planet where the sheer forces of nature smash and besiege specific destinations. These include winds with such terrifying ferocity that they have been given names and have made history. But where is the world’s windiest place on Earth, and how windy does it get?
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Wettest Country on Earth

If you are searching for the world’s wettest country, you’ve come to the right place! Even though most rainy countries are located around the Equator, most of them are not considered the wettest regions on Earth. The average yearly precipitation is used by meteorologists to classify a location’s wetness. Fog, rain, snow, drizzle, and anything else wet are all included. The terrain’s topography, the presence of lakes, oceans, and seas nearby, and latitude, temperature, and wind patterns all influence rainfall patterns and determine the wettest area on the planet. With all of this in mind, what is the wettest place on Earth, and how much rain falls there?
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Tips for Removing Vinyl Siding

Vinyl is one of the least expensive siding options, and it looks great when it’s new. But nothing looks great forever. You can repaint vinyl siding with “vinyl-safe” paint to give it extra life. But at some point, you’re bound to decide that it’s time for new siding. If you live in an older home, you could be in for a pleasant surprise when you remove that vinyl. It’s common to find vintage, completely restorable siding under the vinyl.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ScienceBlog.com

Invasive Singing

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found evidence of a beautiful songbird potentially becoming an invasive species in the UK. Invasive non-native species (or INNS) are defined as species that have been introduced by humans to novel environments outside their natural range, and which can have negative impacts on native species and ecosystems through factors such as resource competition, disease transmission, and predation. As such INNS are a major threat to global diversity and need to be monitored carefully. Worldwide there are believed to be more than 200 species of birds that are potential INNS. Two examples within Europe include the ruddy duck and the African sacred ibis, both of which have had significant negative effects on native birds. Climate change can assist the spread of INNS, by improving the suitability of new regions, whilst other human activities such as supplementary bird feeding (for example via bird feeders in gardens) can also benefit invasive birds. Similarly, several non-native songbirds have become naturalised in Europe, resulting from the trade in wild-caught birds from Asia and Africa throughout the 20th century.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Liquid Fence: Deer and Rabbit Repellent Reviewed

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Liquid Fence is a chemical repellent that keeps away deer and rabbits. It contains a scent that these herbivores are...
ANIMALS
The Kitchn

Sunday Sauce

Nothing beats the smell of Sunday sauce simmering on the stovetop. It was an all-too-familiar smell in my Italian American household when I was growing up, and an indication that a tasty family dinner was up ahead. Not familiar with Sunday sauce? This dish goes by other names like gravy or sugo and is a rich marinara-like sauce that has been cooked with meat — usually beef, pork, or lamb — for several hours on the stovetop, creating both a pasta sauce with lots of depth and braised pieces of meat in tow.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy