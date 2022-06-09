There’s a sriracha shortage and it’s expected to last through summer

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found evidence of a beautiful songbird potentially becoming an invasive species in the UK. Invasive non-native species (or INNS) are defined as species that have been introduced by humans to novel environments outside their natural range, and which can have negative impacts on native species and ecosystems through factors such as resource competition, disease transmission, and predation. As such INNS are a major threat to global diversity and need to be monitored carefully. Worldwide there are believed to be more than 200 species of birds that are potential INNS. Two examples within Europe include the ruddy duck and the African sacred ibis, both of which have had significant negative effects on native birds. Climate change can assist the spread of INNS, by improving the suitability of new regions, whilst other human activities such as supplementary bird feeding (for example via bird feeders in gardens) can also benefit invasive birds. Similarly, several non-native songbirds have become naturalised in Europe, resulting from the trade in wild-caught birds from Asia and Africa throughout the 20th century.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO