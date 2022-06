KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in custody after a five-hour standoff with Killeen Police officers. Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brought out a handgun and discharged it.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO