Was it legal for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to split a handful of voting precincts in the new election maps it adopted last month?. A handful of parish residents, led by Baton Rouge attorneys Brian Blackwell and James Bullock, argued Monday that the answer is no. If state District Judge Tarvald Smith agrees, the judge could force the School Board to junk the nine-member plan adopted May 5 and devise new maps that keep precincts whole. Or he could adopt a rival 11-member plan the board rejected that didn’t split precincts.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO