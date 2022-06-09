ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy Osbourne to have "major operation" next week and it might change his life

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne is to undergo a major operation early next week, and the results will "determine the rest of his life", Sharon Osbourne has told viewers of UK TV show The Talk.

Asked by co-host Vanessa Feltz if she was travelling to Los Angeles soon, Sharon confirmed that the operation would take place on Monday June 13, and that she would be travelling to be by Ozzy's side. "I have to be there," she said.

Asked if the couple planned to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1, Sharon was uncommitted, saying, "I don't know yet. Depends on everything with Ozzy."

Ozzy Osbourne has been plagued by ill health over the last few years. Two years ago he revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease, and since then has been facing neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019, one that dislodged the metal rods in his body that had been surgically inserted following his quad accident in 2003. The incident necessitated the insertion of 15 more metal screws in his spine.

The singer has also endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb and a burst blood vessel in his eye, and has been hospitalised with complications from the flu. As a result, Ozzy's been unable to perform and has been forced to postpone dates from his No More Tours 2 tour multiple times.

In November 2021, Ozzy announced that the European leg of the tour, which was originally scheduled for 2019, will now take place in May and June of 2023. Judas Priest will support.

Ozzy's last live show was the Ozzfest date at The Forum in Los Angeles, on New Years Eve in 2018. When the 2023 tour begins in Helsinki on May 3, it will be his first live show in 1584 days.

See more

Ozzy Osbourne 2023 Tour

May 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, Ssweden
May 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
May 10: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain
May 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
May 17: Budapest Arena, Hungary
May 19: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
May 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
May 26: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
May 28: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
May 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jun 03: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jun 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jun 12: London The O2, UK
Jun 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Comments / 340

Danielle Ramos
4d ago

time for ozzy to retire. nothing against him or his music but he is getting older. time for him to just relax and enjoy time with his wife and grandkids

Reply(5)
118
Julie Foltz
4d ago

prayers to Ozzy and family that the surgery goes well and for a quick recovery. Hope to have many more years of having you around.

Reply(2)
106
Gary Beach
4d ago

sending prayers 🙏ozzy for safe and successful surgery and speedy recovery 🙏prayers for family and friends 🙏❤you're still the man in our book rock on 🤘❤

Reply(1)
34
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Biggie
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Vanessa Feltz
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Arena#European
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Popculture

TV Host Returns to Air for First Time Since Splitting From Husband

Helen Skelton, presenter of BBC One's Countryfile program, is back to work following her split from husband Richie Myler. A month after announcing that she and Myler were headed for divorce, Skelton returned to TV on May 21 to host Channel 4's rugby league coverage, marking her first televised appearance since her split.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Cancelled flights today - live: Passengers ‘in tears’ as thousands face travel chaos

Thousands of airline passengers are facing fresh disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue - with travel agents inundated with calls from customers worried the chaos will carry on and ruin their summer holidays.The sector is struggling to cope with staff shortages which has seen EasyJet ax at least 35 flights on Tuesday, with Gatwick airport the worst affected. Hungarian carrier Wizz Air scrapped at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.British Airways also cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.Diego Garcia Rodriguez, 32, a Spanish national who lives in Brighton, said passengers at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday were left in tears due to last-minute cancellations.Meanwhile, members of the Unite and GMB unions are being balloted in a dispute over pay which could cause chaos at the UK’s busiest airport during the summer holiday period. Read More easyJet grounds another 10 Monday evening flightsExpert Simon Calder answers your questions about travel to Australia and beyond as restrictions ease
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
Louder

Louder

1K+
Followers
346
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy