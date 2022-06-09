Ozzy Osbourne to have "major operation" next week and it might change his life

Ozzy Osbourne is to undergo a major operation early next week, and the results will "determine the rest of his life", Sharon Osbourne has told viewers of UK TV show The Talk.

Asked by co-host Vanessa Feltz if she was travelling to Los Angeles soon, Sharon confirmed that the operation would take place on Monday June 13, and that she would be travelling to be by Ozzy's side. "I have to be there," she said.

Asked if the couple planned to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1, Sharon was uncommitted, saying, "I don't know yet. Depends on everything with Ozzy."

Ozzy Osbourne has been plagued by ill health over the last few years. Two years ago he revealed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease, and since then has been facing neck and spine issues following a severe fall in 2019, one that dislodged the metal rods in his body that had been surgically inserted following his quad accident in 2003. The incident necessitated the insertion of 15 more metal screws in his spine.

The singer has also endured a life-threatening staph infection in his thumb and a burst blood vessel in his eye, and has been hospitalised with complications from the flu. As a result, Ozzy's been unable to perform and has been forced to postpone dates from his No More Tours 2 tour multiple times.

In November 2021, Ozzy announced that the European leg of the tour, which was originally scheduled for 2019, will now take place in May and June of 2023. Judas Priest will support.

Ozzy's last live show was the Ozzfest date at The Forum in Los Angeles, on New Years Eve in 2018. When the 2023 tour begins in Helsinki on May 3, it will be his first live show in 1584 days.

Ozzy Osbourne 2023 Tour

May 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, Ssweden

May 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 10: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

May 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 17: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 19: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 26: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 28: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

May 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jun 03: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12: London The O2, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK