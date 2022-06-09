Shooting Now Being Investigated as Homicide

Tampa Police Detectives have shifted the focus of their investigation from a shooting to a homicide. Tampa Police responded to the 3400 block of E. North Bay St. in the early hours of May 29th, 2022, for the report of two subjects who had been shot. Officers arrived to find two adult black males with upper body trauma. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The 21-year-old male gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday, after being removed from life-support. The 23-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives continue to search for a an early 2000's model, light-colored, four-door sedan, that witnesses reported was fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call, text, or send a tip and provide them with additional leads.

Updates will be provided as they become available.