Urban League giving out gas cards Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of fans flocked to Busch Stadium for a Cardinals night game Monday, despite the heat. At first pitch, temperatures were still reaching nearly 100 degrees. One fan from out of town told News 4 he had never been to a game in temperatures this hot.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Post Malone is coming to St. Louis on Sep. 17 for his Twelve Carat Tour. The three-time diamond-certified artist is going to perform at the Enterprise Center, along with special guest Roddy Rich. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Malone...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After more than 100 years, the burial spot of a local baseball player who was born into slavery is finally marked. Sylvester Chauvin was born into slavery at Saint Louis University (SLU) in 1860. He made a name for himself playing for the St. Louis Black Stockings in the 1880s. He died in 1919 and was buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis in an unmarked grave.
During the peak of the pandemic, the state of Missouri waived certain vehicle registration requirements. Some area drivers say the result is a logjam of vehicles in the St. Louis area with expired tags.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will have their next Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, June 28th in Town and Country. All of the proceeds will be donated to The Haven of Grace, a nonprofit organization that provides homeless and pregnant women in the area with a place to live, educational programs, and support.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Book lovers from across the region will come together for the Greater St. Louis Book Fair next month. From July 14-17 the book fair will be held at the Kennedy Recreation Center in South County. Proceeds from sales benefit local non-profit education and literacy programs.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Monday, the Saint Louis Zoo brought the flamingos to their favorite spot for the summer season. News 4 was there as the animals were brought out to the lake. The birds are typically brought out of their winter homes in the spring, but because of the avian flu outbreak in March, the move was delayed.
Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League of St. Louis will partner with “Operation Ten City Tour” to provide relief at the pump with gas cards. The company will host a drive-thru event at the Urban League headquarters on North Kingshighway. The event is set to begin at noon on Saturday and will go until supplies run out. Gas cards, clothing, and free food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Juneteenth, a commemoration of the June 19, 1865, emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021 and falls on Father's Day this year. The State Historical Society of Missouri has launched a new interactive website, Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks, which explores the significance of June 19 and Aug. 4 to African American freedom in Missouri and the United States.
EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A black bear was spotted running through a trailer park in Jefferson County Monday. Video footage shows the bear running across the street in a neighborhood off Weier Rd., south of Hwy Z and exit I-55. More of these fuzzy animals have been spotted recently in Missouri.
ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
FERGUSON, Mo. — Drinking water and staying in shady areas are good tips that apply to everyone. But rising temperatures forecasted for St. Louis are really going to impact people who are living without air conditioning. "I'm sweating out here and I'm sweating in my house," Pleasant View Gardens...
Residents living in some majority Black neighborhoods in St. Louis have a 18-year lower life expectancy than residents of majority white neighborhoods less than 10 miles away, a regional health study found. For over a century, Black St. Louis residents have experienced housing policies and development strategies that have trapped generations in segregated and disinvested neighborhoods, […]
The post As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0