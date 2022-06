Viewership records for Stranger Things weren’t enough to save Netflix shares from being hit with a downgrade on Tuesday. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan downgraded them from “hold” to “sell” with a new price target of $157. “We are reverting our rating on Netflix to ‘sell,’ admittedly after having prematurely upgraded the stock to ‘hold’ following fourth-quarter earnings,” he explained. “We have made mild estimate revisions off continued U.S. dollar strength, including versus the yen and European currencies, that is likely not fully reflected in prior second-quarter guidance or analyst consensus.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion,'...

STOCKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO