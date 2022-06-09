ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

DYS/Cashin Wheeler league to showcase teams Saturday

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
 4 days ago

The Decatur Youth Services/Cashin Wheeler Baseball League will hold a team parade at 8 a.m. Saturday to kick off the season.

This year the coed youth baseball league for ages 4 to 10 has 280 players playing on 15 teams.

The teams will line up at Cashin Wheeler Field beside the concession stand, and the parade will end at Butch Matthews Field at Grove and Cherry streets.

Starting at 9 a.m., the teams will play one-inning each at Butch Matthews Field. Regular season games will start Monday.

themadisonrecord.com

Josh Whitehead- Escapes Death, Returns To Running

MADISON- The recent Memorial Day was a grand time for remembering those who gave their lives for the United States and its freedom. The day was also a monumental celebration for Josh Whitehead and his family for their participation in the 42nd annual Cotton Row Run through the streets of downtown Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Sports People, Places and Things

Decatur, AL
