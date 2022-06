Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children are being reported in five Kentucky counties, including two in the Pennyrile region. The Department of Public Health confirmed six cases of the illness in the commonwealth yesterday between the ages of 8 months and 4 years old. Officials say there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade, and Bourbon counties, while Jefferson County has two possible cases.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO