Whether or not Tottenham Hotspur is going to make a formal bid for Everton’s Richarlison is the matter of some debate. However, their interest in the Brazilian forward is very, very much unquestionable. Richarlison is apparently quite high up on Fabio Paratici’s list of quality attacking talent, and considering Everton are coming off of a poor season that nearly saw them relegated and are unlikely to be rocketing back up the table soon, this is a rumor that could be percolating for a while.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO