GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO