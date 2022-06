I don't care what you do today, as long as you look at this meme about Hy-Vee self-checkouts in Rochester, Minnesota!. If you've gone thru self-check-outs, you know the machines can be somewhat insistent in their requests and reminders. But it seems Hy-Vee has 'em turned up to 11. so the entire front of the store is awash in requests and demands by Grocery Gal.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO