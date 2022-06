McGruff the Crime Dog says to "take a bite out of crime," but according to police, a Hudson Valley woman decided to take a bite out of a crimefighter instead. The wild incident began last week when a New York State trooper out of Kingston stopped a driver in the Town of Ulster. According to the police report, the officer observed a 2010 Saab traveling westbound on Washington Avenue that was "in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law."

KINGSTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO