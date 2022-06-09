‘What Ever Happened To Baby Jane’ — Sun & Weds

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer is celebrating the premiere of “Lightyear” with a standout fashion moment. The actress attended the London premiere of the upcoming Disney film Monday night wearing a look from London label 16Arlington. Palmer’s dress was a formfitting white column dress accented with white feathers at the hem. She paired the look with Swarovski jewelry, wearing an oversized crystal cuff. Palmer’s look was styled by Justin Hamilton.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Palmer was joined on the...

