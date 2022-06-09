Backyard compost class in Tehama County

The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency will be holding a backyard composting class at the Agency office on Saturday, June 11, at the Tehama County Landfill.

The class, which starts at 9:30 a.m., will focus on starting a compost pile, how to keep your pile healthy, and what to do with the finished compost.

In addition, agency staff will share helpful landscaping tips that could reduce the amount of yard waste rsidents produce, along with tips to cut down on wasted food. If available, participants can take a bucket of chipped yard waste home to get their compost pile started or to use as mulch around plants.

Space is limited, so please reserve a spot for the next composting class by June 9. To reserve a spot, contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us.