ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Backyard compost class in Tehama County

By Corning Observer
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 4 days ago

The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency will be holding a backyard composting class at the Agency office on Saturday, June 11, at the Tehama County Landfill.

The class, which starts at 9:30 a.m., will focus on starting a compost pile, how to keep your pile healthy, and what to do with the finished compost.

In addition, agency staff will share helpful landscaping tips that could reduce the amount of yard waste rsidents produce, along with tips to cut down on wasted food. If available, participants can take a bucket of chipped yard waste home to get their compost pile started or to use as mulch around plants.

Space is limited, so please reserve a spot for the next composting class by June 9. To reserve a spot, contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste Management#Composting#Yard Waste
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Corning Observer

Corning Observer

Corning, CA
815
Followers
37
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corning Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy