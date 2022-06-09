Enjoy shopping, food at 'Treats, Tunes and Threads' event in Aiken on Saturday

Aiken Standard's first Treats, Tunes and Threads event will be Saturday.

This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Red Barn located at 187 Chime Bell Church Road in Aiken.

There is going to be something for everyone, said Diane Daniell, advertising operations manager.

“There's going to be a bunch of vendors, so anyone who has a store front or an online presence, they're going to be there inside the barn; and then we're going to have multiple food trucks around the outside the barn, so it's kind of like shopping, dining, a whole family experience all in one day,” Daniell said.

The Aiken Standard is working to ensure there are a variety of food trucks, she said.

There will be live music for attendees to enjoy, and Jason Sikes will be the DJ.

It's going to be a day to come out, shop, eat some good food and listen to music, she said.

For more information, call Anna Cline, account coordinator, at 803-644-2362 or email acline@aikenstandard.com.

The cost for a storefront or boutique vendor is $100, and the cost for a food truck is $150.

Retail Vendors

• Flowers on Broad

• Ginger Bee Boutique

• Beyond Bijoux

• The Lovety Boutique

• Allies Buttons & Bows

• Simply Classic

• Southern Smocks of Aiken, LLC Color Street Dry Nail Polish/Marie Swygert

• Carteka Boutique

• V-Style Handbags

• Mary Kay/Deloris Martin

• Tupperware/Shirley Pinkston

Food Vendors

• Palmetto Bowls

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• The Pot Smoker BBQ

• Diablo’s Southwest Grill

• Pelican’s SnoBalls – Aiken

To become a vendor, call Anna Cline at 803-644-2362 or email acline@aikenstandard.com. This vendor listing is subject to change.