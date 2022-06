CLOVERLEAF, Texas — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said. The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

