MN GOP governor candidate announces crime-fighting plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of...knoxradio.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of...knoxradio.com
I got idea how about everyone conceal and carry and loosen penalties for those defending themselves and they’re property!
Demorats complain of no new money ! I would say that is better than no money and no police which is their plan !
Comments / 4