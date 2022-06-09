ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MN GOP governor candidate announces crime-fighting plan

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 4

Paul Besser
3d ago

I got idea how about everyone conceal and carry and loosen penalties for those defending themselves and they’re property!

Reply
6
Schad Fredrickson
4d ago

Demorats complain of no new money ! I would say that is better than no money and no police which is their plan !

Reply
4
