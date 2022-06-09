ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Despite transfer, former Sooners QB Caleb Williams might be greatness in the making

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXuAC_0g63XSd900

Since I enrolled at the University of Oklahoma in 2019, I’ve watched the play of three starting QBs: Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. When I visited OU for the first time, Kyler Murray ran all over Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins in a massive 49-21 win.

So yeah, I’ve seen some good QB play during my time.

The Caleb Williams “era” didn’t get started on the right foot, at least for me.

I was there during the all too frustrating West Virginia game when the “We Want Caleb” chants rained down at Gaylord Memorial.

I understood the crowd’s frustrations, but I’ve never been a fan of jeering my own players. That was not a good day to be Spencer Rattler.

Then, a few weeks later the Red River game happened.

I had never seen any player single-handedly spark such a huge comeback in my life. Caleb Williams was just far too good of a passer for the “dual-threat” label he was given.

He also happened to be a very gifted runner of the football. His cuts in the open field reminded me of Lamar Jackson. “This guy is special,” I thought to myself.

As for the Gaylord College students that went rogue and found Caleb Williams getting the first team reps at practice, sadly I cannot say that I had anything to do with that, though I commend the OU Daily staff that were.

Now that Williams is gone, I can’t help but wonder what could’ve been. Dillon Gabriel is looking like an excellent fit in Jeff Lebby’s offense, and appears to be right at home, but Gabriel just doesn’t stick out to me as much as Caleb Williams did during his freshman season.

The ending of Williams’ story at OU may be my favorite part.

By god, he was going to either win Bedlam for the Sooners, or get carried off the field. That loss should never, ever be put on him.

Then the Alamo Bowl.

After everything that happened. Riley’s departure, recruits decommitting, and seemingly everything crashing down, Caleb Williams stayed for one more game to finish his side of the bargain. He was going to get the Sooners one last win.

Williams’ transfer decision doesn’t change my view of him as a football player. He’s the most polished dual-threat I’ve ever watched play college football. He’s going to be excellent at USC for the next two years, and then he will be drafted first overall by a very lucky NFL team.

Despite our collective feelings on Lincoln Riley, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts all made it to the NFL on his watch. While Rattler’s development didn’t go to plan, Riley still has a good track record with QBs that can run. If one thing will go right for the Trojans this year, it will be the play of Caleb Williams.

There will be many more QBs to wear the Crimson and Cream after Caleb Williams. OU’s 2023 QB recruit Jackson Arnold has recently been awarded his fifth star.

As for Williams, it was much more fun watching the Sooners offense go to work with him under center than it was with Rattler and Hurts.

However, much like Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams didn’t invent OU Football. Someday, perhaps soon, we will get a QB just as talented as Williams in Norman.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
FanSided

Tyreek Hill reveals where drama with Chiefs all began

During the debut episode of his new podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill revealed when exactly things went sour with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster. After failed contract negotiations, both parties opted to part ways, leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. But where did things really go south?
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
thecomeback.com

Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Father Of Top Recruit Makes Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend. If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#College Football#American Football#Gaylord College#Ou Daily
extrainningsoftball.com

Alex Storako Transferring to Oklahoma

Alex Storako is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced on Monday. “Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master’s degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma Can’t wait to be a Sooner! #BoomerSooner,” Storako wrote. On social media this weekend, Storako documented her recruiting...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: The SEC Made College Baseball History On Saturday

The SEC is well-represented in the NCAA's college baseball tournament. On Saturday, the conference dominated during super-regional play. As noted by the SEC's Twitter page, it was the first time a conference ever went 5-0 during this stage. Texas A&M became the first team to punch a ticket to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy