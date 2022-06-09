Britney Spears set to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared that they want to expand their family “soon” despite the pop star recently suffering a miscarriage.
“We have felt your support. We are taking thinks positively and moving forward with our future,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story Monday.
“It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.”
The “Sometimes” singer, 40, announced Saturday that she and Asghari, 28, had lost their “miracle baby.”
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” read...
