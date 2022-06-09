ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears set to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears will soon be a married woman...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears parties in three reception looks at Sam Asghari wedding

Hit me baby, three more times. Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, and the pop star didn’t disappoint when it came to delivering some memorable fashion moments. While she went with a sleek, classic white custom Versace creation with a high slit and a traditional veil for the ceremony, she went a more classic Britney route for the reception festivities. After the “I dos” were over, the “Toxic” singer changed out of her custom Versace wedding gown into three party-ready looks, all by the designer. She kicked off the event —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘expanding’ family ‘soon’ after miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared that they want to expand their family “soon” despite the pop star recently suffering a miscarriage. “We have felt your support. We are taking thinks positively and moving forward with our future,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story Monday. “It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.” The “Sometimes” singer, 40, announced Saturday that she and Asghari, 28, had lost their “miracle baby.” “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” read...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Married: Couple Marries In Intimate California Ceremony

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are married! The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer and fitness model tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California, HollywoodLife can confirm. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” the insider tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Wedding#Tmz#Cnn Com
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding prep is officially underway

It’s almost time to tie the knot! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding preparation is well underway ahead of their Thursday ceremony. New pictures reveal that the nuptials will take place at the singer’s home in Los Angeles, with a giant tent and stairs set up in the backyard. The bride, 40, and groom, 28, were photographed gearing up for the ceremony with a white Rolls-Royce ride in the area. Spears gushed about the luxury vehicle in a video posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday. “Alright so this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls Royce,” the “Stronger” singer told her followers....
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Slams Kelly Clarkson Over Comments She Made In 2007 Interview — But Fans Side With 'American Idol' Star

Britney Spears is less than thrilled with Kelly Clarkson after the latter made some comments about the pop star in a 2007 interview. “‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!” the "Toxic" singer captioned a video via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8.In a twist of events, fans sided with the "Breakaway" songstress. One person wrote, "brit i love you...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Wedding Hours Before She Marries Sam Asghari

UPDATE 6/9/2022, 11:45 p.m. ET In legal records obtained by Us on Thursday it was confirmed that Alexander had been arrested for three misdemeanors: trespassing and refusing to leave property, battery and vandalism. His bail is set at $22,500. Original story below: Unwanted guest? Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up at her house […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy