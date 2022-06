June 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that it has pushed back its third public hearing by one day. The House committee began public hearings last week. The first occurred on Thursday night and the second on Monday morning. The panel is expected to hold several hearings between now and September on the Jan. 6 attack, which it has been investigating for about a year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO