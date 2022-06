NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were wounded in a hail of gunfire early Sunday (June 12) outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred outside Club Pressure, a nightclub in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said the shooting was reported at 3:53 a.m., three minutes after a stunning, 17-second fusillade of gunfire was captured on surveillance video from a homeowner who lives more than two blocks away.

