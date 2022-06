FORT DENAUD, Fla. — On May 18, 2022, Kenneth Thomas McConnell Jr. of Fort Denaud, Fla. went to be with our Lord Jesus. Ken was born in Baltimore on Jan. 18, 1950. He served in the Marine Corps as an Armor and completed a tour of Vietnam serving on the front lines in the An Hoa Valley.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO