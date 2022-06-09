Kansas City women's hoops adds Utah State transfer

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 wide receiver Jarred Sample has committed to Kansas. Sample, a native of Cypress, Texas, chose the Jayhawks over offers from Army, Central Arkansas, Houston and Houston Baptist. He is the third known commit to KU's 2023 class.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL MO. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WORTH COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHEASTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WESTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 742 PM CDT,...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHEASTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 856 PM CDT, A...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 437 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
(KMAland) -- This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day." The goal is to provide resources to families, from sign-ups for weatherization programs to free smoke detectors. It will be held at the Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center, and local partner agencies and organizations include the fire and police departments, Evergy, Spire and Kansas City Water Services.
