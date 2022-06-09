ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City women's hoops adds Utah State transfer

By Trevor Maeder
 4 days ago

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City women's basketball coach has added Utah...

2023 WR Sample chooses Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 wide receiver Jarred Sample has committed to Kansas. Sample, a native of Cypress, Texas, chose the Jayhawks over offers from Army, Central Arkansas, Houston and Houston Baptist. He is the third known commit to KU's 2023 class.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Nodaway, Gentry, Andrew, and Dekalb cos. until 9:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHEASTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 856 PM CDT, A...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson cos. until 5:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 437 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
Kansas City Groups Hold First "Caring Communities Day"

(KMAland) -- This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day." The goal is to provide resources to families, from sign-ups for weatherization programs to free smoke detectors. It will be held at the Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center, and local partner agencies and organizations include the fire and police departments, Evergy, Spire and Kansas City Water Services.
KANSAS CITY, MO

