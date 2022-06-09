ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

11 Airbnbs in Bend, Oregon Perfect for Exploring the Town, Mountains, and Water

By Hannah D. Cooper
Cover picture for the articleEncircled by mountains and enjoying a scenic spot on the Deschutes River, Bend is one of the prettiest cities in Oregon. Getting out on the water by kayak, paddleboard, or tube is top of the agenda while hiking and cycling trails grant you a closer look at the area’s unique volcanic...

Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend. The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy

The latest round of wet storms in a cool, rainy late spring was sending rivers and creeks rising Saturday across the Northwest and on the High Desert, where Tumalo Creek and the Deschutes River near Bend were running high, swift and muddy. The post More rain, snowmelt send Northwest rivers rising; Tumalo Creek, Deschutes River run high, fast and muddy appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
nypressnews.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sunday reads: Central Oregon stories from the past week

Missed out on some of the great stories around Central Oregon this past week? Here’s a quick look at some of the things happening around the region covered by Central Oregon Daily News storytellers. Central Oregon Book Project compiles stories of the region from 20 authors. A new book...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

A green-energy win in Klamath County: Steve Duin column

Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

State effort to avoid scam victims visits Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Gresham Outlook

RV Inn Style Resorts breaks ground in Estacada

The new park will bring outdoor enthusiasts to Estacada and Milo McIver State Park. Estacada will soon be home to a new RV Inn Style Resort after a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, June 1, to celebrate the beginning of development. RV Inn Style Resorts is a company based out of Vancouver, Washington, which offers 15 RV parks throughout Washington and Oregon. The groundbreaking brought a large contingent of the company, including CEO Matt Gagliasso, co-owners Mike and Denise Werner, along with Estacada city officials and the company's Sasquatch-inspired mascot. The Estacada park will offer 100 spaces for RV...
ESTACADA, OR
Tri-City Herald

Rock museum that doubles as residence lists in Oregon. Check out historic property

A unique property for sale in Redmond, Oregon, for $825,000 and has grabbed the attention of a popular real estate Facebook page. Geologists rejoice: A property known as the historic Petersen Rock Garden and Museum, which was constructed from 1936-1952, is here to charm a new owner. The estate, which is a total of 12 acres, “has been a quintessential staple of the Central Oregon landscape for many generations and is for sale for the first time ever,” the listing on Zillow.com says.
REDMOND, OR
Portland Tribune

HISTORY: Camp Currey, an Oregon Civil War outpost

Infantry from Camp Currey protected settlers and wagon trains during the late 1800s. The site of Camp Currey was located at the northern edge of Silver Creek Valley near present Suntex. It was about eight miles northwest of present Riley, Oregon. During the Civil War, volunteers of the 4th California Infantry, 1st Washington Territorial Infantry, 1st Oregon Infantry and the 14th U.S. Infantry were deployed to the Harney Basin to protect settlers and wagon routes through the region from raids by marauding Native Americans.
OREGON STATE
TheHorse.com

Surrogate Mare Gives Mustang Foal a Second Chance at Life

When foals can’t nurse from their own dams for reasons ranging from foal rejection to lack of milk production, breeders often call on nurse mares to provide them with life-sustaining milk. This scenario played out in a highly unique way recently in Prineville, Oregon. The Ochoco National Forest is...
BEND, OR
ijpr.org

As Eugene site for unhoused people continues to grow, so does hope

33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet renter qualifications and contending with disabilities and PTSD, she spent several years living in a tent near a dog park. “It’s just kind of been an ongoing issue in my life since childhood,” she told KLCC....
EUGENE, OR
mymotherlode.com

New Information About New Melones Plane Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — The plane that crashed into New Melones Reservoir on Saturday was registered out of Bend, Oregon. We reported earlier that the crash happened at around two o’clock in the afternoon. It was an amphibious plane, meaning it can both take off and land on the water. The FAA has identified it as a “single-engine Maule MX-7.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Authorities investigating homicide near Bly, Oregon

Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County. Around 8:45 AM Sunday, Klamath County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 5,900 block of Flamingo Drive, east of Bonanza, along with personnel from Bonanza Ambulance and Klamath County Fire District 5. Kyle Alan Majestic Sr.,...
BLY, OR
pnwag.net

ODA Lifts Lane County Quarantine

The USDA has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Lane County. That quarantine was issued on May 17th, after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a backyard flock. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, after a confirmed case...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Oregon secretary of state orders post-election audit in Clackamas County

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ordered an audit Friday of Clackamas County’s May election results. Post-election audits are standard practice in Oregon, but due to a ballot printing error that forced the county to correct thousands of ballots with faulty barcodes, the Secretary directed the county to conduction additional audits, including the results of its ballot duplication process.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

