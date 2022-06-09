JHS Cheerleaders Crawfish Boil & Cake Auction Fundraiser will be Sat, June 11th

Humidor Cigar Lounge is celebrating a ribbon cutting and grand opening this week in Port Arthur. The lounge is located at 1645 Jefferson Dr., Suite 140. The public is welcome to the 3 p.m. ribbon cutting Friday and grand opening celebration on Saturday at 3 p.m. “We are the first...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Events being held throughout Southeast Texas this week will celebrate freedom, and 12News is helping the community find Juneteenth celebration happening near them. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes education...
NEDERLAND — A popular Nederland eatery is undergoing a name and location change by the end of summer, according to the owners. Pho Ha owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero, Jr. said they are moving from their location on Nederland Avenue by the end of the summer. The two...
WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
Stephen Paul “Slick” Farris 56 of Pineland, Texas passed from this life at his home on June 12th, 2022 surrounded by his children and Deva Arrant. Stephen was born on November 9th, 1965 to Sam and Hazel Farris in Liberty, Texas. Shortly after, he and his family moved to Newton, Texas where his Eagle Pride began. Throughout high school he participated in rodeo and met many lifelong friends including his high school sweetheart Melissa. He and Melissa married and later moved to Pineland to raise their two kids, Misty and Kyle. There he worked for Deep East Electric Co-op as a lineman for over 35 years. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses, but most importantly her enjoyed having a good time.
For the second time in the past week, another drowning has been reported in Toledo Bend Reservoir. Toledo Bend Outdoors in the Pendleton Harbor Community reports that on Sunday evening emergency responders were sent to the area of Lowe’s Creek off of Highway 83 East when a person was found unresponsive in the water, and a Justice of the Peace was requested to the scene.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Before you hit the road this summer to head out on vacation with the kids make sure your car is ready for the trip. It's always good to be extra prepared, especially during hurricane season. No one wants to be stuck on the side of the road when evacuating.
James (Whiskurs) Lynn Long Sr. age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin TX with his Daughter and Grandson by his side. Jim was Born to Arthur and Annis (Goss) Iorg September 13th, 1942, in Springfield MO....
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont doctor is urging community members to take necessary precautions while enjoying the sun to avoid health issues from sunburns to skin cancer. Southeast Texans are sweating it out this summer. On Sunday, temperatures were in the high 90s, and a heat advisory was in affect for the area for nine hours.
GRAND CANE, La. – Red and yellow caution tape and “no trespassing” signs are already popping up on some property in Grand Cane in anticipation of the weekend’s annual Big W Trail Ride. It’s an effort to prevent the bedlam that consumed the small municipality a...
TOLEDO BEND -- Two East Texas fishermen say a recent normal night of bow fishing turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Center, Texas, were on the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the catch of a lifetime. They spent hours on the water hoping to land one of the monsters and just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Energy and Entergy experts are sharing tips with the community on how they can stay cool in the Southeast Texas heat without breaking their budgets. A/Cs in Southeast Texas are probably going to be working overtime amid forecasted “intense” weekend heat. Experts are sharing their tips on how to make sure all that expensive air conditioning does not leak out of a person's home.
It was a little under a month ago that the Angelina County & Cities Health District closed Mom's Diner at 420 W.Frank Ave in Lufkin. They have since reopened and customers are being served once again. Now Omar Estrada, the Environmental Division Director for the Angelina County and Cities Health...
Pickup trucks dominate the roads in Texas and have been much the same for a long time. Ford is shaking things up with their first, all-electric, F-150 Lightning. I got the opportunity to see one in person at Lufkin Ford and jumped at the chance. I even got to take...
The City of Nacogdoches is looking for a few good men. I've seen many posts on their social media where they are on the hunt for new officers. Now they have gone a step further and put together an almost 2-minute video to help recruit officers to work for the city. It's a love story for the Oldest Town In Texas.
Carl Self, 66, of Groveton passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. until graveside service 10 a.m. at Carter Cemetery in Rockland, Texas. Carl was born January 31, 1956 to Carrell...
A Celebration of Kennie (Buck) Eugene Garlington’s Life, age 95, of Lufkin, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Weeks Chapel Cemetery in Jasper. Kennie (Buck) Eugene Garlington passed away in Lufkin, Texas on...
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
From Fire Chief John D. Wynn, Jr. This morning, at 04:14 a.m. The City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at The Mariner’s Restaurant. Engine 1, Engine 3, truck 1, Rescue 1 and C2 were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames showing through the roof. A call back page for all off duty firefighters was sent out and Fire District 6 was requested for mutual aid. No further details available at this time and no reported injuries from this incident.
Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Monday that officers are investigating a trio of auto burglaries that occurred over the weekend, resulting in two handguns and a camera being stolen. Foster said officers responded Saturday morning to 400 1st Street when Joseph Tvrz discovered that someone had burglarized his 2018...
