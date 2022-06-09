ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

JHS Cheerleaders Crawfish Boil & Cake Auction Fundraiser will be Sat, June 11th

By KJAS News
kjas.com
 4 days ago

The Jasper High School Cheerleaders will hold a Crawfish Boil & Cake Auction Fundraiser on...

www.kjas.com

12NewsNow

List of Juneteenth events happening as Southeast Texas celebrates freedom

BEAUMONT, Texas — Events being held throughout Southeast Texas this week will celebrate freedom, and 12News is helping the community find Juneteenth celebration happening near them. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes education...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

ON THE MENU — Nederland’s Pho Ha rebranding with new name and location

NEDERLAND — A popular Nederland eatery is undergoing a name and location change by the end of summer, according to the owners. Pho Ha owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero, Jr. said they are moving from their location on Nederland Avenue by the end of the summer. The two...
107-3 KISS-FM

Juneteenth Celebrations All Across East Texas This Weekend

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
TYLER, TX
Jasper, TX
kjas.com

Stephen Paul “Slick” Farris

Stephen Paul “Slick” Farris 56 of Pineland, Texas passed from this life at his home on June 12th, 2022 surrounded by his children and Deva Arrant. Stephen was born on November 9th, 1965 to Sam and Hazel Farris in Liberty, Texas. Shortly after, he and his family moved to Newton, Texas where his Eagle Pride began. Throughout high school he participated in rodeo and met many lifelong friends including his high school sweetheart Melissa. He and Melissa married and later moved to Pineland to raise their two kids, Misty and Kyle. There he worked for Deep East Electric Co-op as a lineman for over 35 years. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses, but most importantly her enjoyed having a good time.
PINELAND, TX
kjas.com

Drowning in Toledo Bend on Sunday, second drowning in past week

For the second time in the past week, another drowning has been reported in Toledo Bend Reservoir. Toledo Bend Outdoors in the Pendleton Harbor Community reports that on Sunday evening emergency responders were sent to the area of Lowe’s Creek off of Highway 83 East when a person was found unresponsive in the water, and a Justice of the Peace was requested to the scene.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Take care of your car in the Texas summer heat

BEAUMONT, Texas — Before you hit the road this summer to head out on vacation with the kids make sure your car is ready for the trip. It's always good to be extra prepared, especially during hurricane season. No one wants to be stuck on the side of the road when evacuating.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

James Whiskurs Lynn Long, Sr.

James (Whiskurs) Lynn Long Sr. age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin TX with his Daughter and Grandson by his side. Jim was Born to Arthur and Annis (Goss) Iorg September 13th, 1942, in Springfield MO....
westcentralsbest.com

Texas men land record alligator gar in Toledo Bend

TOLEDO BEND -- Two East Texas fishermen say a recent normal night of bow fishing turned into an epic adventure. Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Center, Texas, were on the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the catch of a lifetime. They spent hours on the water hoping to land one of the monsters and just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.
CENTER, TX
12NewsNow

How to stay cool, save money amid 'intense' Southeast Texas heat

BEAUMONT, Texas — Energy and Entergy experts are sharing tips with the community on how they can stay cool in the Southeast Texas heat without breaking their budgets. A/Cs in Southeast Texas are probably going to be working overtime amid forecasted “intense” weekend heat. Experts are sharing their tips on how to make sure all that expensive air conditioning does not leak out of a person's home.
BEAUMONT, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lightning Strikes Twice At Lufkin Ford

Pickup trucks dominate the roads in Texas and have been much the same for a long time. Ford is shaking things up with their first, all-electric, F-150 Lightning. I got the opportunity to see one in person at Lufkin Ford and jumped at the chance. I even got to take...
kjas.com

Carl Self

Carl Self, 66, of Groveton passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. until graveside service 10 a.m. at Carter Cemetery in Rockland, Texas. Carl was born January 31, 1956 to Carrell...
GROVETON, TX
kjas.com

Kennie Eugene Garlington

A Celebration of Kennie (Buck) Eugene Garlington’s Life, age 95, of Lufkin, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Weeks Chapel Cemetery in Jasper. Kennie (Buck) Eugene Garlington passed away in Lufkin, Texas on...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Early Morning fire at the Mariner’s

From Fire Chief John D. Wynn, Jr. This morning, at 04:14 a.m. The City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at The Mariner’s Restaurant. Engine 1, Engine 3, truck 1, Rescue 1 and C2 were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames showing through the roof. A call back page for all off duty firefighters was sent out and Fire District 6 was requested for mutual aid. No further details available at this time and no reported injuries from this incident.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kjas.com

Police investigating weekend auto burglaries

Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Monday that officers are investigating a trio of auto burglaries that occurred over the weekend, resulting in two handguns and a camera being stolen. Foster said officers responded Saturday morning to 400 1st Street when Joseph Tvrz discovered that someone had burglarized his 2018...
JASPER, TX

