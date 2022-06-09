Aerial: Shooting at business in Maryland

Following the news that “The Office” star David Koechner was busted for a DUI in Ohio, the police body cam footage of the arrest has now emerged. As previously reported, David Koechner was arrested by police in Southern Ohio just before 2 a.m. last Saturday (June 4th). The actor was hosting a “The Office” trivia night at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio later on that day. An Ohio State Trooper reportedly noticed “The Office” star was swerving on the road and decided to pull him over.

