Stephen Paul “Slick” Farris 56 of Pineland, Texas passed from this life at his home on June 12th, 2022 surrounded by his children and Deva Arrant. Stephen was born on November 9th, 1965 to Sam and Hazel Farris in Liberty, Texas. Shortly after, he and his family moved to Newton, Texas where his Eagle Pride began. Throughout high school he participated in rodeo and met many lifelong friends including his high school sweetheart Melissa. He and Melissa married and later moved to Pineland to raise their two kids, Misty and Kyle. There he worked for Deep East Electric Co-op as a lineman for over 35 years. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses, but most importantly her enjoyed having a good time.

PINELAND, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO