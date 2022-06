The City of Seattle is seeking public input on the scope of the environmental review of the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan. The updated plan, due to be completed in 2024, will guide where the city steers future housing and jobs and invests in transportation, utilities, parks, and other public assets. The goal of the plan is to make the city more equitable, livable, sustainable, and resilient for today’s communities and future residents.

