ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Parents sue Meta alleging teen daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction

By Katie Kindelan
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a now 19-year-old New York woman are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleging their daughter developed an Instagram addiction that led to an eating disorder and other mental health struggles. In the personal injury lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 2

Related
ETOnline.com

Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Suicide#Mental Health#Smartphone#The U S District Court#Abc News
ETOnline.com

'The Family Chantel': Chantel Feels Neglected as Pedro Gets Closer to His Co-Worker Antonella (Exclusive)

Pedro's new job in real estate is putting a definite strain on his marriage to Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel is in Mexico to support her sister, Winter, who recently underwent major abdominal surgery while Pedro stays behind to work. But it's clear their marriage is shakier than ever.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Gives an Update on Daughter Stella After She Was Bullied at School: ‘Her Creativity and Passion Has Gotten Her Through So Much’

Pushing through the tough times! Tori Spelling is praising her daughter Stella for staying strong after being bullied by her classmates — and she's excited to see where the teen's next chapter will lead. "Her creativity and her passion has gotten her through so much," Spelling, 49, revealed to E! News during iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango on Saturday, June 4. "She even […]
CELEBRITIES
Oxygen

N.Y. Mother Pleads For Public's Help After Daughter Disappears On Work Trip To Washington D.C.

A mother is desperate to find her daughter who disappeared more than a month ago after traveling to Washington D.C. TiJae Baker, 23, was last seen by loved ones leaving her Wortman Avenue, Brooklyn residence on May 1 at around 3:36 p.m., according to the NYPD. The missing woman’s mother, Toquanna Baker, told reporters with New York ABC affiliate WABC that TiJae boarded a bus for Washington D.C. to make posters shortly after meeting an unnamed woman online.
BROOKLYN, NY
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush

Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!. On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
CELEBRITIES
Samrat Dutta

Chilling Account of Texas School Shooting Shared by a 10-Year-Old Survivor

“You’re all gonna die”– 10-year-old Samuel Salinas, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, recalls what the shooter said. As reported in People, In a tragic incident that took place on May 24th, 2022, at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers. Earlier that day, Ramos evidently shot his grandmother in the forehead, severely wounding her. Then, he headed for the school. Approximately five minutes before entering the premises of Robb Elementary, he started firing shots with his AR-15 style rifle. Then he entered the premises through an unlocked side gate and faced no obstruction in the process. Upon entering the building, he locked himself in a classroom. It is there that the tragedy took place. Inside the classroom, he shot and killed twenty-one people including nineteen students and two teachers. He then remained there for approximately an hour before a member of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) fatally shot him.
TEXAS STATE
US Magazine

John Stamos Reads Last Text Exchange With Bob Saget: ‘God Gave Me the Brother That I Wanted’

A sweet — but funny — moment. John Stamos read his final text exchange with friend Bob Saget at an upcoming tribute to his late costar. “I wanna read my last text from Bob. He said, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted,'” Stamos, 58, says in the trailer for the Friday, June 10, special titled Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute. “I said, ‘Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I’m first, right?'”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy