ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Trish Stratus Names Moment That Was WWE Women’s Revolution Turning Point

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen may have been in the final match of “Raw” the past six weeks, but women in WWE haven’t always had such opportunities. For a long time, women in WWE were not given much time when on-screen. While on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time WWE Women’s Champion...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Trish Stratus
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Bayley
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Evolution#Combat#Busted Open Radio#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Wwe Women#Tna#The Women S Championship
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
Fightful

Ronda Rousey Names Who She Would Return To MMA To Fight

Ronda Rousey has nothing but respect for Gina Carano and would return for that fight. Ronda Rousey helped put women's MMA on the map. But she credits her interest in fighting to Gina Carano. Because of this, Gina is still the one person that Rondo would return to MMA to fight. She tells Kurt Angle as much on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Says Relative Was A ‘Big Factor’ In His Decision Not To Sign With WWE

AEW Star Eddie Kingston was known to audiences of Impact Wrestling, CZW, & other indie promotions before finally making it to national television with All Elite Wrestling. His first match with the company came as a surprise challenger for then-TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. He did so well with his presentation and match that Tony Khan ultimately offered him a contract to be an ongoing character in AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Champion Makes A Case To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame

Alberto Del Rio (AKA Alberto El Patron) believes his accomplishments in pro wrestling warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction. As seen below, Del Rio took to Twitter on Sunday to list out his exploits in WWE, which include two reigns each as WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, and his victory in the first and only 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

New NWA Women’s Tag Team champions were crowned Saturday at Alwayz Ready 2022. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions. The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles were deactivated on...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy