Wheatland, CA

What’s on the Menu – Hard Rock Cafe

By FOX40
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhenomenal burger, The Messi Burger. Get your hands on...

fox40.com

visitlodi.com

Summer Concert Series at McConnell Estates Winery

We welcome you to join us for this Summer favorite! Check out our concert lineup for 2022:. For five generations, the Wackman family has been farming the land just north of the Cosumnes River along Highway 99 in Elk Grove where sustainability is not just something you talk about -…
ELK GROVE, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Steakhouse Hosting Graduation Brunch

Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn kicks off summer with Party in the Park

PARTY IN THE PARK What: Free concert and family fun event When: Friday, June 17, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Where: Auburn Recreation District’s Regional Park: 3770 Richardson Dr. Info: www.partyinthepark.net, 530-885-8461. Woo-hoo, party’s on! Auburn’s very own Party in the Park is back!. The Auburn Recreation District’s Regional...
AUBURN, CA
One Green Planet

Tibetan Monk Opens Organic Vegan Restaurant in Sacramento, California

This Tibetan monk opened a new vegan restaurant in Sacramento, California, largely influenced by a macrobiotic diet that aims to reduce animal products and eat locally grown in-season, foods. Source: Sacramento Bee/Youtube. Luo Rong “Sam” Sang Zhu, a Tibetan monk, opened the restaurant with his brother-in-law/best friend on May 1,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
news24-680.com

Bit Of Excitement On Aisle 9 At Lafayette Whole Foods Sunday

Frankly – and perhaps sadly – we weren’t going to write anything about what we have come to regard as a commonplace occurrence these days, but we’re taking a number of inquiries so here we go. Witnesses report attempting to enter the Whole Foods store at...
LAFAYETTE, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Live venue debuts at California casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Record-Courier

Tahoe unveils new branding

Set to debut in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share what defines Lake Tahoe with guests from around the world. “This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”
RENO, NV
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Evie M.

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.
MODESTO, CA
kuic.com

Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!

We are kicking the summer off right! Join us at the Solano County Animal Shelter for FREE adoptions for all animals (over 6 months of age)! Dog license is still applicable for adopters from Solano County. To check out our adoptable animals go to: https://www.solanocounty.com/…/anima…/adoptable_pets.asp. Adoptions are sponsored...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Northern California Will Have a Garlic Festival This Year

Following a flurry of back-and-forth between two festival organizers earlier this spring, Northern California garlic fans can finally rest easy knowing they’ll once again have the opportunity to celebrate all things allium this year. According to ABC10, the Noceti Group, which organizes an annual asparagus festival will be hosting an event dubbed the California Garlic Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA

Community Policy