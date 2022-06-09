What’s on the Menu – Hard Rock Cafe

The Bay Area is home to a lot of great food, from Michelin-starred restaurants in San Francisco and to globally-recognized fine dining in the Napa Valley. The latest places to add to your Bay Area food bucket list — Sugar Dot Bake Shop in Walnut Creek and Hey, Cookie! in San Francisco, named as two of the best bakeries in the U.S. by Yelp this month.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region has already gotten a taste of summer heat these last few weeks and it might be time to look for some good spots to stay cool. There are numerous lakes, rivers, water parks, public pools and other areas to get some respite...
We welcome you to join us for this Summer favorite! Check out our concert lineup for 2022:. For five generations, the Wackman family has been farming the land just north of the Cosumnes River along Highway 99 in Elk Grove where sustainability is not just something you talk about -…
Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.
PARTY IN THE PARK What: Free concert and family fun event When: Friday, June 17, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Where: Auburn Recreation District’s Regional Park: 3770 Richardson Dr. Info: www.partyinthepark.net, 530-885-8461. Woo-hoo, party’s on! Auburn’s very own Party in the Park is back!. The Auburn Recreation District’s Regional...
This Tibetan monk opened a new vegan restaurant in Sacramento, California, largely influenced by a macrobiotic diet that aims to reduce animal products and eat locally grown in-season, foods. Source: Sacramento Bee/Youtube. Luo Rong “Sam” Sang Zhu, a Tibetan monk, opened the restaurant with his brother-in-law/best friend on May 1,...
Frankly – and perhaps sadly – we weren’t going to write anything about what we have come to regard as a commonplace occurrence these days, but we’re taking a number of inquiries so here we go. Witnesses report attempting to enter the Whole Foods store at...
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Chapin family has a lot to celebrate. "We couldn't believe when we got it," Stacey Chapin said. "You should've heard [my husband], he was screaming for joy." Their family closed on a home in the Roseville- Rocklin area in March and waited until the day...
Set to debut in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share what defines Lake Tahoe with guests from around the world. “This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”
Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.
We are kicking the summer off right! Join us at the Solano County Animal Shelter for FREE adoptions for all animals (over 6 months of age)! Dog license is still applicable for adopters from Solano County. To check out our adoptable animals go to: https://www.solanocounty.com/…/anima…/adoptable_pets.asp. Adoptions are sponsored...
"It's going to be sickening." Residents dealing with the smell of a dead whale decomposing on a shore near their homes since April are pleading for the city to take action -- especially ahead of this week's extreme heat.
Following a flurry of back-and-forth between two festival organizers earlier this spring, Northern California garlic fans can finally rest easy knowing they’ll once again have the opportunity to celebrate all things allium this year. According to ABC10, the Noceti Group, which organizes an annual asparagus festival will be hosting an event dubbed the California Garlic Festival on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from noon to 7 p.m. at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon. And in California, it's even higher. The current average for a regular gallon of gasoline in California is $6.43, according to data from AAA. One year ago, the average was $4.22.
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
