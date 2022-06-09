ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump rails against Jan. 6 panel ahead of first prime-time hearing

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K0X0_0g63H3K700

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump blasted Thursday’s prime-time Jan. 6 committee public hearing and continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the election was “rigged.”

In a statement released via his Save America PAC, Trump referred to the House committee investigating the incident as the “unselect committee of political thugs.”

He referred to the 2021 Capitol riot as the “greatest movement” in the history of the U.S., adding that it was aimed at “making America great again.”

“The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report …” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come shortly before the select committee is slated to hold its first televised hearing following a yearlong investigation into the events of the day.

New details released in case of ‘Baby Holly,’ found alive 40 years after parents were murdered in Texas woods

Before the attack, Trump made a speech from the National Mall to supporters, encouraging them to march to the Capitol building and demand that Congress halt the certification of the 2020 election results.

Prior to Jan. 6, 2021, the president and members of his inner circle had repeatedly claimed that the election was tainted by widespread election fraud. His campaign mounted a slew of legal challenges to contest the election results in multiple states. Most of them were unsuccessful.

Trump was impeached a second time by the House and later acquitted in the Senate for his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Some Democrats hope that the select committee’s findings will amp up the pressure on the Justice Department to prosecute close Trump associates or even the former president himself in connection to the riots.

Trump, two adult children scheduled to testify in New York AG investigation

“I think there will be an increasing demand that something has to happen,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) told The Hill. “This may be a turning point; the hearings may prompt a kind of response I think many Americans would like to see.”

The GOP has slammed the hearings as political theater and promised “counterprogramming” to push back on its narrative .

House Republicans also announced their intent to conduct their own investigation into the Jan. 6 committee should they overtake leadership of the chamber.

Seven people died in connection to the riots, and roughly 150 police officers were injured while sparring with the rioters.

While the hearings will be streamed on major news channels like CNN and MSNBC, Fox News Channel has announced that it will not provide continuous live coverage on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘Completely hysterical’: Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Liz Cheney after she said during the January 6 hearing that he was drunk on election night in 2020 as he pushed for Donald Trump to declare victory and demand that the counting of votes be stopped. The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing. “They have no case,” he told Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist who now hosts a show on Real America’s Voice. “This is a follow-up to Russian collusion, Ukrainian conversation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Putin Nemesis Warns of Sinister Twist in Russian Attack Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been waging a devastating war in Ukraine for over three months now. But if Ukraine falls, he won’t stop there, Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as Putin’s first prime minister, said in an explosive new interview on Monday. “The Baltic states will be next,”...
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Police release photos of Temple Hills Mall suspects

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects. At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Donald Trump
WDVM 25

Fire at Holy Cross Hospital

Update (10:43 p.m.) — According to Montgomery Fire, the fire has been extinguished and was caused by paper too close to a heat source. There are no injuries. SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There is a fire in the pharmacy of the Holy Cross Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire. According to the tweet, the […]
WDVM 25

Man dies in fiery early morning crash

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — At around 3:24 a.m. on June 11, police got a call to the 3700 block of Graham Park Rd. in Triangle for a single-car crash. According to the news release, when police arrived, they found a 2007 Toyota Camry that had lost control crossing the double yellow lines and hitting a […]
TRIANGLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#News Media#Prime Time#News Channel#Save America Pac#House#The National Mall
WDVM 25

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ takes center stage in second Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign director Bill Stepien and a Georgia-based U.S. attorney President Donald Trump weighed firing are among those who will testify Monday as the Jan. 6 committee works to show how the former president forged ahead with plans to remain in power despite being “told again and again that he didn't have [the] numbers to win.”
POTUS
WDVM 25

Kinzinger says Trump knew he lost the 2020 election

(The Hill) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of the two Republican members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday that he thinks former President Trump knew that he lost the 2020 presidential election ahead of the rioting.  “I think if anybody truly believed after […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDVM 25

Trump’s inner circle testifies his claims were bogus

(The Hill) — The House committee examining last year’s attack on the Capitol accused former President Trump on Monday of lying purposely to the public in order to stay in power and raise money from sympathetic supporters — an orchestrated effort the panel said led directly to the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.   Gathered on […]
POTUS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy