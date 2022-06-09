ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Former Hollywood Penthouse On Sale For $1.7 Million — Tour The Stunning Apartment In The Sky: Photos

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
mega;JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

One of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's former residences has hit the market for a mere $1.7 million. Located at the top of the historic Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, the headline-making exes lived in the residence for the better half of their short-lived marriage.

According to People , the apartment is one of five units the Pirates of the Caribbean actor owned in the same tower. Depp made the purchases one at a time between 2007 and 2008.

The five apartments are being listed a week after they took center stage in the ex-duo's dramatic defamation trial where the Dark Shadows actor was awarded $10.35 in damages while his ex-wife was given a mere $2 million after the jury found a statement previously made by one of Depp's lawyers was defamatory against her.

However, Depp was the one to strongly come out victorious in the $50 million defamation suit after a Virginia jury ruled she did in fact defame Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Scroll through the gallery to see Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's former L.A. penthouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjrMl_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The white walls and pastel colored furniture give the luxurious space a light and easy atmosphere.

AMBER HEARD 'JUST DOESN'T UNDERSTAND' HOW SHE LOST VERDICT IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION SUIT: SOURCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipEbR_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The kitchen and dining space lets warm light filter in through the large windows that allow residents to peer down onto the streets of Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vg0GF_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The 1930 build ­features soaring ceilings, a modern kitchen and luxurious primary suite that will make you feel right at home with its rustic decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj9zJ_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The apartment, which boasts more than 1,700 square feet and has one bedroom and two baths, is listed by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVVDr_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The rooftop terrace is surrounded by lush greenery and L.A.'s tallest high rises, where you can kick back and lay in the sun while taking a dip in the pool.

JOHNNY DEPP'S BODYGUARD TESTIFIES HE OFTEN SAW 'SCRATCHES,' 'BRUISING' ON THE 'PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN' STAR — DETAILS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230R4N_0g63GzSV00
JAMES MOSS FOR DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REALTY

The outside living areas feature stunning views of downtown Los Angeles and a huge rooftop saltwater pool, spa, sundeck, and Zen garden — perfect for any budding Hollywood starlet!

