Dua Lipa Is That Gal In Portugal — Get The Look

When she’s not busy headlining world tours, making headlines for alleged love triangles, or doing that *one* dance, it seems Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa still enjoys her time off.

Amid her two-concert run in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour, the “Levitating” singer took some time to see the local sights, snap some selfies and, of course, eat some delicious snacks — all while inspiring our vacation wardrobes with one of her gorgeous, summery looks.

Earlier this week, Lipa took to Instagram to share one of the outfits she sported while in Portugal — a perfectly vintage, sunset-inspired gown. Seemingly paying homage to the trending, tropical “coconut girl” aesthetic, the dress boasted a drop-waist and red palm-tree details. Lipa added an additional element of summery elegance into her beachy look with a series of timeless accessories, adding a black shoulder bag, large, futuristic sunglasses and an elegant gold watch.

But in order to truly emulate Lipa’s style, it seems finding the right clothes is only half the battle. Back in 2018, the artist shared some powerful advice on fashion and developing a personal style: Wear whatever it is that you to want, regardless of conventionality.

"Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it’s so important that they do," Lipa told Refinery 29 . "This is the way we move forward in the world,” she continued. “We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?"

Farfetch

Retrofete’s Ariella patterned mini dress retails for $445 at farfetch.com .

STAUD’s Bean Bag retails for $195 at shopbop.com .

Amazon

Timex’s Cavatina Expansion Band Watch retails for $34.30 at amazon.com .

Amazon

Dollger’s Oversized Flat Top Sunglasses retail for $9.79 at amazon.com .