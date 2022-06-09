ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Dua Lipa Is That Gal In Portugal — Get The Look

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOn80_0g63GwoK00
Getty Images

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

When she’s not busy headlining world tours, making headlines for alleged love triangles, or doing that *one* dance, it seems Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa still enjoys her time off.

Amid her two-concert run in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour, the “Levitating” singer took some time to see the local sights, snap some selfies and, of course, eat some delicious snacks — all while inspiring our vacation wardrobes with one of her gorgeous, summery looks.

Earlier this week, Lipa took to Instagram to share one of the outfits she sported while in Portugal — a perfectly vintage, sunset-inspired gown. Seemingly paying homage to the trending, tropical “coconut girl” aesthetic, the dress boasted a drop-waist and red palm-tree details. Lipa added an additional element of summery elegance into her beachy look with a series of timeless accessories, adding a black shoulder bag, large, futuristic sunglasses and an elegant gold watch.

But in order to truly emulate Lipa’s style, it seems finding the right clothes is only half the battle. Back in 2018, the artist shared some powerful advice on fashion and developing a personal style: Wear whatever it is that you to want, regardless of conventionality.

"Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f**k they want, and it’s so important that they do," Lipa told Refinery 29 . "This is the way we move forward in the world,” she continued. “We have to break the norms. If women wearing womenswear is deemed normal, women wearing menswear should be normal, too. But normality is a tricky one. It's putting things in a box, and it shouldn’t be like that. Because what is normal, anyway?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXpoY_0g63GwoK00
Farfetch
SHOP NOW

Retrofete’s Ariella patterned mini dress retails for $445 at farfetch.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuAZv_0g63GwoK00
SHOP NOW

STAUD’s Bean Bag retails for $195 at shopbop.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHEnS_0g63GwoK00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Timex’s Cavatina Expansion Band Watch retails for $34.30 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3ZQa_0g63GwoK00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Dollger’s Oversized Flat Top Sunglasses retail for $9.79 at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Makeup-Free Jennifer Garner Gives Off 'Grandma Wet T-Shirt Contest Vibes' While Recreating An Old Commercial — Watch!

Getting nostalgic! To celebrate her 15th anniversary as a Neutrogena partner, Jennifer Garner recreated the first advertisement she ever filmed for the brand.In a social media post, the actress recorded herself at the sink while she watched back the clip, and she was immediately flooded with memories."Oh, you're a little peanut," the 50-year-old star quipped of looking at her younger self. "I can't believe she was already a mom that chick." "OK, I kind of remember. The splash takes a couple of takes," she noted as she throws water on her makeup-free face.Needless to say, things didn't go as smoothly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are All Smiles At AFI Life Achievement Awards Event After Insider Claims The Two Are Having Marital Issues — Pics

All smiles here! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked like they had a fun night out on the town when they attended the AFI Life Achievement Awards event in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, June 9. As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in July 2021, have been going through some marital issues, an insider claimed to Star magazine. "Reality is setting in," an insider stated. "Gwen and Blake are having a tough time adapting to life as a married couple."Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from their outing!MIRANDA LAMBERT ADMITS SHE WASN'T 'PREPARED' TO HAVE HER...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

What Did Johnny Depp Say To Kate Moss After Major Trial Win?

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' reunion was a walk down memory lane for the former flames — with fans now begging the '90s couple to not leave the past in the past. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the supermodel's names being brought up in the same sentence 20 years after they dated was sparked by Depp's $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. AMBER HEARD BREAKS SILENCE ON KATE MOSS' TESTIMONY DISPUTING STAIRCASE INCIDENT IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFENSEAfter the actress mentioned an incident involving Moss during her testimony, Depp's team was able to call upon the model...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In A Dress Originally Worn By Courteney Cox On 'Friends': 'Still Got It!'

The one with the dress! Just the other day, Jennifer Aniston visited trusted hairstylist Chris McMillan "for a fresh summer cut," and while her tousled tresses looked great as usual, it was her outfit that caught everyone's attention.In a photo shared by McMillan, the actress donned a short-sleeved black patterned dress — but it wasn't just any ordinary frock, as she revealed it was once worn by Courteney Cox on an episode of Friends!The 53-year-old star reposted the picture as well as two photos of Cox, 57, dressed in the same attire while portraying her character, Monica Gellar."Does the dress...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Slams Kelly Clarkson Over Comments She Made In 2007 Interview — But Fans Side With 'American Idol' Star

Britney Spears is less than thrilled with Kelly Clarkson after the latter made some comments about the pop star in a 2007 interview. “‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!” the "Toxic" singer captioned a video via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8.In a twist of events, fans sided with the "Breakaway" songstress. One person wrote, "brit i love you...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

There In Spirit! Britney Spears' Sons Will Not Be Attending Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears will be missing two very important men in her life at her imminent wedding to Sam Asghari, her sons Sean Preston,16,and Jayden James, 15. According to TMZ, her children will not be attending the intimate ceremony that will supposedly take place on Thursday, June 9. "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," a source told the outlet of her sons with former husband Kevin Federline. PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

First Photos Of Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari's Wedding Day Revealed

A beautiful bride! The first photos of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as man and wife have been revealed.One day after the lovebirds said "I Do" at the Princess of Pop's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home Thursday night, June 9, the Instagram account of Vogue Magazine offered the first glimpse of their wedding day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) Spears looked absolutely flawless in the first photo, smiling ear to ear in her dress designed by Donatella Versace....
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dualipa
OK! Magazine

Is Ellen DeGeneres Headed Back To Hollywood With A New Show?

Could Ellen DeGeneres be ready for her comeback? The once beloved television host made the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its 19th season after rumors swirled that she made the show a toxic place to work, but according to a source, DeGeneres may already have plans in the works for her next big break."It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Preparation For Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Backyard Wedding Has Kicked Off — Get The Details!

Here comes the bride! Just hours after it was revealed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will walk down the aisle today, Thursday, June 9, Page Six published photos showing the shindig will take place outside at the singer's Los Angeles mansion.The pictures show a giant tent draped with curtains being set up in her backyard, with steps leading up to the raised platform. There are also a few blush cushioned seats in the area, along with a bunch of equipment stacked near the garage door.The outlet reported just 50 people scored invites to the fête, while TMZ claimed the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Somethin' Bad! Miranda Lambert Rocks A Black Leather Dress To Attend Time 100 Gala With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin

Country superstar Miranda Lambert ditched her usual cowboy boots and cutoff shorts when she and husband Brendan McLoughlin attended the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, June 8.The bash acts as a celebration for all the individuals who made the publication's annual Most Influential list, where the singer, 38, nabbed a spot this year.For the event, the animal advocate donned a black faux leather dress. The sleeved off-the-shoulder silhouette featured a few straps and a bustier-like top, and she accessorized with a silver chain necklace, white clutch and silver heels.McLoughlin, a former police officer, looked snazzy in a black velvet suit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tristan Thompson Flies Solo For Los Angeles Dinner After Brutal 'The Kardashians' Episode

In good company? It looks like the only person who can stand to be around Tristan Thompson right now is himself.Days after the NBA pro's paternity scandal was brought back to light in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, he was seen heading to dinner all by his lonesome on a Saturday night. Spotted on June 11, Thompson was seen walking into the Lavo restaurant in West Hollywood, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.AWKWARD! KYLIE JENNER BUMPS INTO TRISTAN THOMPSON THE SAME DAY OF 'THE KARDASHIANS' CHEATING EPISODEThe Chicago Bulls player wore a black fleece jacket and joggers for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Victory! Johnny Depp Is Celebrating His 59th Birthday 'With Friends' After Winning Trial, Insider Reveals

Now that Johnny Depp isn't duking it out in court anymore, he is looking forward to celebrating his upcoming 59th birthday with some close pals, Radar reported on Thursday, June 9. According to the outlet, the actor wants to "have a quiet day with friends during a break in the tour," an insider revealed. AMBER HEARD FACES BACKLASH FROM HOLLYWOOD EXECS AFTER DEFAMATION TRIALAfter Depp came out on top in the trial, he has been spotted out and about: from touring with his friend Jeff Beck to joining TikTok, he's wasting no time being back in the spotlight! So much...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Stock Downgraded to “Sell” Amid Inflation Woes

Viewership records for Stranger Things weren’t enough to save Netflix shares from being hit with a downgrade on Tuesday. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan downgraded them from “hold” to “sell” with a new price target of $157. “We are reverting our rating on Netflix to ‘sell,’ admittedly after having prematurely upgraded the stock to ‘hold’ following fourth-quarter earnings,” he explained. “We have made mild estimate revisions off continued U.S. dollar strength, including versus the yen and European currencies, that is likely not fully reflected in prior second-quarter guidance or analyst consensus.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion,'...
STOCKS
OK! Magazine

Oops! Prince Harry Tumbles Off His Horse While At Polo Event — See Photos Of The Blunder

While at a polo match in California on Sunday, June 12, Prince Harry fell off his horse in front of a bunch of A-listers, including Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more. In the photos, the 37-year-old was tossed from the animal while competing with the Los Padres polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Despite the scary incident, it seemed like the dad-of-two stood back up and looked like he came away unscathed. PRINCE CHARLES VISITS THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF BARBADOS ALONGSIDE PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY — PICSHarry recently got back from the U.K., as he...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Was Invited To Her Wedding But Didn't Show Up — Find Out The Reason Why

Britney Spears didn't invite her mom, dad or sister to her nuptials to Sam Asghari, but she did give an invite to her brother, Bryan Spears. However, he was unable to attend, as he had another commitment. According to Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, the two went to his daughter's middle school graduation on Thursday, June 9, which was the same day as the wedding. “Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you 👩‍🎓,” Conklin captioned a photo with Bryan and the 11-year-old,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The False Servant review – deception, disguise and filthy lucre

A spiralling maze has been painted across the stage floor and a metallic flowery canopy hangs overhead. In the corner, a Hepworth-esque sculpture suggests a crouched naked body or perhaps a mouth gaping open in a scream. Simon Daw’s abstract set is pitched somewhere between charming and threatening, never quite revealing itself. It’s the ideal backdrop for Marivaux’s complex 1724 comedy The False Servant, which is ostensibly about love – but is really all about money.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Rebel Wilson Responds To Being Outed Over New Girlfriend, Receives A Flood Of Support From Hollywood

Last week, Rebel Wilson happily shared via a cute Instagram post that she was dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma — but it's since been revealed that publicizing their romance wasn't exactly her decision. Instead, she was prompted to do so after The Sunday Morning Herald caught wind of the relationship.The Australian publication alerted the 42-year-old actress that they were going to publish details of their romance in just two days, so she decided to do so on her own terms."So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears 'Walked Herself Down The Aisle,' Insider Reveals: 'She Wanted A Fairytale Wedding & She Got It'

More details are surfacing about Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari, and since the singer, 40, didn't have her mom, dad, sister or children there, she "walked herself down the aisle," an insider told People. "She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," the source continued. "She cried happy tears at some moments.""It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source dished. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."The songstress, who changed her outfit three times but kept...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Would Billy Eichner Bring Back 'Billy On The Street'? Actor Says 'It's Been A Huge Gift In My Life'

Fans will never forget when Billy Eichner would interview people on the street in New York City alongside his famous pals such as Emma Stone, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. It's been 11 years since Billy on the Street aired, so would the actor bring it back? "I love Billy on the Street so much, and it’s had this truly shocking second or even third life at this point on TikTok, and I don’t even have a TikTok page, but fans have been posting clips on TikTok, especially in the past couple of years," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

64K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy