The sight of cruise ships on Lake Michigan and its passengers in your communities could become more common in the future. The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator is scheduled to dock in downtown Green Bay for two days each on June 16th and 30th as a part of excursions organized by American Queen Voyages. Approximately 300 passengers and crew members are on board as they circulate the Great Lakes. While domestic cruises are on the upswing, Jon Jarosh from Destination Door County says it is too early to predict the impact the cruise ships will have on area tourism.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO