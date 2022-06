The Mercer County American Legion Baseball League is back 10 strong again this summer, which makes it the largest Legion League in New Jersey. Even with West Windsor-Plainsboro, Ewing Post 314 and South Brunswick Post 401 opting out for a second straight summer, MCALL teams figure to be among N.J.’s best again this summer after getting three more teams to the 2021 State Final 8 in distant Wood-Ridge. Once again this summer, those competitors will need to complete 18 games in 30 days in hopes of qualifying for district tournament action.

2 DAYS AGO