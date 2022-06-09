McCook woman killed in crash with NPPD truck

COZAD — A Kearney man was killed Friday following a car-semi crash on I-80 near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident around 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 221, one mile west of Cozad. A preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet...
NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:01 a.m. on Kansas Highway 9 at mile marker 36.6, or 10 miles west of Logan. The KHP says 22-year-old Dustin Norris, of Logan, was driving a 2006 […]
MCCOOK, Neb. — A McCook woman died following a semi-car crash in McCook Wednesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, officers and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of West Q Street in McCook. MPD said a 2004 Chevrolet...
OGALLALA, Neb.-If you'll be traveling to or from Ogallala at night in the near future, be aware of some continuing construction. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said their contractor, Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas, will resume work on Interstate 80 on June 14, west of Ogallala. Officials said traffic...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Wednesday shooting is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte. 84-year-old Gary Lehl of North Platte is dead by suicide after an altercation with 56-year-old Carl Thompson of York. Thompson was taken to Great Plains Health after being shot by Lehl several times and then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three rifles, two pistols, and all kinds of different drugs were found when McCook Police officers executed a search warrant this week. We’re told this happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, along the 400 block of East 4th Street. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on...
Update 6/9/2022 11:00 a.m. Authorities have identified both the shooter and victim of a Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Platte. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the shooter, who died by suicide after the shooting, was identified as Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte. Authorities said Lehl was involved in...
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man faces charges after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Kearney business and used a business credit card without permission. Grant Showalter, 42, is charged in Buffalo County Court with theft by deception – more than $5,000 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Click It or Ticket Mobilization, which took place from May 23rd to June 5th, 2022. Officers from the department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this two-week period. A total of 36 citations were issued for various traffic-related offenses. Among the citations written include:
(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
Join Fort Kearny State Historical Park for an afternoon of free cowboy fun from 2 to 4 p.m. June 28 at 1020 V Road, Kearney. The event will feature Miss V, the traveling cowbelle; Dan Melton, cowboy; Bob Lamberson, a storyteller; and Lyle Henderson, former cowboy and owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop. Free “old-time” root beer and sarsaparilla will be served.
That greeting and question likely was met with a resounding “Yes!” from a majority of local residents on Monday as high temperatures set a record in North Platte. Temperatures steadily climbed Monday. reached triple figures early in the afternoon hitting 108 by 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school. Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
