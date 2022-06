Since 1948, generations of families have visited Griffith Park Pony Rides, but now activists would like to see the attraction hang up its saddles. Every weekend for the last nine months, animal rights activists have showed up at the rides to protest the treatment of the ponies. They claim the ponies are neglected and forced to work in 90-plus degree weather without access to clean water.

